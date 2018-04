The Nashville High School Drama Class will present “Dinner at Eight, Dead by Nine” Thursday, April 26, in the NHS cafeteria.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the program will start at 7 p.m.

The event is a dinner theater.

Tickets are $10, which includes the show, spaghetti dinner and dessert.

The play is produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., Denver, Colo.

