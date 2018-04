Samantha Kroll has been announced as the new County Agent for Agri in the Howard County UA Cooperative Extension Office. She earned bachelors and masters degrees in agriculture at Southern Arkansas University, and was previously 4-H agent for Miller County. She and her husband, Cliff, have a poultry and cattle farm on the Pump Springs Road near Nashville. Their son, Guy Cooper Kroll, 4, is pictured on the wall behind the new county agent.

