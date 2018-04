The Murfreesboro Chamber of Commerce will host a benefit crawfish boil on Saturday, May 19.

The meal will run from 4 p.m. until the crawfish is gone at the Old City Service Center pavilion located just off the Pike County Courthouse Square.

The event will occur one day after Murfreesboro High School’s graduation, and political candidates will be invited to attend in advance of the May 22 preferential primary election.

