Ingram becomes number one Buck

DEWAYNE HOLLOWAY

montcnews2@windstream.net

CADDO HILLS – Caddo Hills senior Charles Ingram has joined a rare group of athletes who can lay claim to the rare distinction of being the first to accomplish something in their sport.

Ingram, a track and field stand out at Caddo Hills, became the first athlete to sign a letter of intent with the UA Rich Mountain Bucks. He is the first athlete to officially commit to their cross country program which will begin in the fall.

Bucks Coach Samantha Shores stated that she was excited to sign Ingram as the first athlete in this historic class for the school. Coach Shores explained that as she began searching the area for potential athletes for the inaugural cross country team she kept seeing Ingram’s name at track meets.

“Every time I looked at results his name was there.” She stated.

Although Ingram is primarily a sprinter in the Spring he does compete on the cross country team for Caddo Hills in the Fall. When asked about his historic distinction he simply stated, “It’s Awesome!”

Ingram added that while he enjoys the sprints on the track he is looking forward to the five mile courses he will race on once he finishes high school and moves on to UA Rich Mountain in the Fall.

UA Rich Mountain Vice Chancellor Morris Boydstun was on hand for the signing which took place at Caddo Hills High School. He expressed his excitement about Ingram joining their cross country team. He also assured him that while the school staff will do everything they can to help him excel on the track, they are also committed to seeing him succeed academically as well.

According to Ingram’s grandmother, Carol Ingram, he almost missed out on the opportunity. She shared that while struggling with injuries last year he had seriously considered quitting track. Fortunately for Ingram and UA Rich Mountain he decided to stick with it. He will bring the same level of perseverance to UA Rich Mountain next year.

Caddo Hills Coach John Ellis stated that he was extremely proud of Ingram and what he has accomplished while competing as a Caddo Hills Indian. Coach Ellis shared that he is proud that Ingram is the fourth Caddo Hills track athlete in four years to attend college.

UA Rich Mountain signed Faith Hill of Acorn Wednesday to be the first female member of their cross country team.

They will hold open tryouts April 28 for the cross country team. Coach Shores stated that the tryouts are open to all high school juniors and seniors, as well as athletes who have graduated and still have college eligibility.

For more information on UA Rich Mountain Community College, or their cross country team visit uarichmountain.edu.

Like this: Like Loading...