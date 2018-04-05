First Assembly of God making plans to rebuild after fire

By Terrica Hendrix

News-Leader staff

The First Assembly of God Church of Nashville has been holding services at County Line Baptist Church fellowship building for several weeks now.

“We are very appreciative of their kindness in opening up this facility to use for as long as we need a place,” Cherie Goff, wife of Pastor Terry Goff of First Assembly of God explained.

The fire occurred on January 12 and the insurance adjusters determined that the building was a total loss. The church plans to rebuild, Goff confirmed. “We are currently working with an architect on design” and the church will be built in the same location as the previous church.

“Overall the church is excited about rebuilding, although we are still adjusting to the loss of our beautiful building and the years of memories made there,” she said. “One thing this loss has clearly revealed is what the true church is. It is the people; we are the church. And not just the members of our church, but also the churches of Nashville, who have been amazing in their generosity toward us during this time. The entire town of Nashville has been amazing. From the multiple fire departments that worked so hard to try and save the church and contain it. To the city for their help in many areas, to businesses and individuals. Nashville is a town that really knows how to pull together.”

Services are held at 9:45 a.m. for Sunday School; 10:45 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Sundays; and at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesdays at County Line Baptist Church.

The church office is now located at 100 N. Main St. in Nashville.

“We have Celebrate Recovery Monday nights at 5:30 p.m. at County Line Baptist Church and the class is open to everyone.” Goff explained that “the program is for “hurt, habits, and hangups.”

The classes offer biblically based advice and covers a range of issues including anxiety, grief, depression, and addictions.

