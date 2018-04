The Peach Shed, located on Highway 27 between Murfreesboro and Nashville, was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning, according to Ricky Branch of the Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department.

The fire was reported about 4:50 a.m. and when firefighters arrived the structure was full engulfed in fire.

Murfreesboro firefighters were still on the scene late Thursday morning. Branch said the Bingen Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the blaze.

