Chamber announces banquet speakers, theme

PAT SMITH

MOUNT IDA – The Mount Ida Area Chamber of Commerce announces the annual community banquet scheduled for April 12 at The Lake Ouachita Baptist Church. Beyond exceptional food catered by Jenn’s Specialty Food and dessert pies by Shangri-La, the banquet offers much more.

Banquet Theme and Speakers

The theme for the 2018 Chamber banquet is “Growing a Business,” One of the chamber’s objectives is to help existing and new local businesses meet the growing, sometimes unique interests of visitors and residents in the area.

In keeping with the theme, speakers for the banquet include Ted Mullenix, Mullenix and Associates LLC, and Leah Hasley, Center Director for Henderson State University Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center.

Many county residents will remember Mullenix as our county state representative for 16 years. He is now CEO of Mullenix and Associates, LLC, a consulting, public relations, and lobbying firm in Little Rock. Henderson State’s Small Business and Technology center, HSU-SBTDC, and the chamber are presenting an ongoing series of seminars designed to help small businesses be more successful.

Community Service Awards

A special part of the annual banquet event has always been recognition of local volunteers, an important backbone in Montgomery County. This year will be no exception. Based on Montgomery County resident nominations and votes, awards will be announced for Woman of the Year, Man of the Year, Non-profit of the Year, and Business of the year.

Different and exciting this year will be a very special and unique community service celebration of county volunteer fire departments.

2018 Visitor and Relocation Guide and Photography Contest Winners

The Chamber’s new 2018 Visitor and Relocation Guide will be distributed at the banquet. The guide has an added emphasis this year, encouraging visitors to consider Montgomery County in their relocation plans.

The guide cover will display the first place winner in the photography contest. The top three photographs will be printed inside the guide and displayed at the banquet. But the thrilling part for all three winners will be receiving awards of $100, $75, and $50 for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place respectively.

Banquet Tickets

As usual there will be a limited live auction including those special pies from Shangri-La. Banquet tickets are $20 and on sale at the Chamber office, Bates Sales and Service, and Action Realty, all located on Highway 270 in Mount Ida.

Get your tickets now and put this on your calendar. April 12, 6pm at the Lake Ouachita Baptist Church, Highway 270E just across from Gwinn’s Boat Repair.

Like this: Like Loading...