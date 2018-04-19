Beekeepers make book donation to Howard County Library

Kay Brayton and James Jones (from left) of the South Arkansas Beekeepers Association recently donated 20 new books to the Howard County Library. Accepting the books are librarian Janice Curry and library staff member Julio Fuentes. The new books are part of a special collection of more than 130 books that has been donated by Southwest Arkansas Beekeepers, made possible by Nashville’s Growing Healthy Communities and grants from Blue and You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas. The collection of books cover bee-related topics such as pollinator conservation, bee-friendly gardening, native bees, cooking with honey and beeswax crafts.

Like this: Like Loading...