Area peach crops survive storm, cold

“We have peaches,” owners Joey and Lou Jamison say of their orchard which was blitzed by 31 degree temperatures a week ago.

Growth of surviving fruit will indicate the amount of peaches each variety will produce this year they told The News-Leader.

The Jamisons said they were “optimistic” because of the growth already shown by the peaches which survived the late- season freeze of early April.

So optimistic that they plan to buy fertilizer for the trees this year.

During the weekend, temperatures again dipped, and there were high winds and some hail in nearby areas but south Howard County was mostly spared.

Damage was reported from a tornado in the north part of the county.

Nashville officially recorded 2.17 inches of rain from Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning, according to weather records from Southwest Arkansas Radio.

