Wilson Park rededication March 29

Wilson Park in Nashville will be rededicated in a ceremony Thursday, March 29, at 6 p.m.

The park has seen extensive renovation for the 2018 season, including new dugouts, paved parking lot, new entrance, netting to replace the chainlink fence in front of the stands, new fencing and other improvements.

Wilson Park will host the Class 4A state baseball tournament in May.

Former members of the semi-pro Nashville Cubs baseball team will be recognized March 29, along with members of the 2007 and 2017 state champion Scrapper baseball teams.

“We invite players or their families from the Nashville Cubs who played between 1951 and 1964,” Superintendent Doug Graham said. “We’ll also recognize both state championship teams for the Scrappers.

There will be a reception after the program, featuring “ballpark hot dogs,” Graham said.

The Scrappers will play Kirby following the reception around 7 p.m. An organ arrangement of “The Star-Spangled Banner” will be played in keeping with the classic ballpark atmosphere.

“All players from the Cubs era will be on the field for the first pitch,” Graham said.

Cubs and Scrappers from the title teams are asked to RSVP to the school district administration, according to Graham. “Even if family members stand in, please RSVP. We want them to be part of the rededication.”

There will be a display of memorabilia from the Cubs and Scrappers, Graham said. The display will be in a tent behind the concession stand beside three plaques which will be part of the dedication ceremony.

One of the plaques will feature the history of the venerable ballpark. Another will tell about Forrest Wilson and his role with the park. The third will be from the Nashville School District.

Wilson Park was originally dedicated July 4, 1950.

