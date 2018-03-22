Voting open for Mount Ida Area Chamber of Commerce Volunteer Awards

Voting opened Monday, March 19, for the Mount Ida Area Chamber of Commerce Volunteer awards and closes on March 29. Those without email can circle their choices from the article in the Montgomery County News or drop by the chamber office to get a ballot. But the really easy way to vote is to simply send an email to chamber, director@mtidachamber.com
Choose from the top three nominees in each category below. Open up a new email, write down the category and name, and hit send.
Woman of the year nominees
Amy Monk
Debbie Balicki
Sherry Ellison
Man of the Year nominees
Jerry Babbitt
Greg Black
Ron Mayfield
Business of the Year Nominees
Mount Ida Pharmacy
Shangri-La
Chris Elder Auto Sales
Non-profit of the year Nominees
Water and Wood Club (Oden)
Montgomery County Council for Performing Arts
Mount Ida Youth Athletic Association
