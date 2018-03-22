Voting open for Mount Ida Area Chamber of Commerce Volunteer Awards

Voting opened Monday, March 19, for the Mount Ida Area Chamber of Commerce Volunteer awards and closes on March 29. Those without email can circle their choices from the article in the Montgomery County News or drop by the chamber office to get a ballot. But the really easy way to vote is to simply send an email to chamber, director@mtidachamber.com

Choose from the top three nominees in each category below. Open up a new email, write down the category and name, and hit send.

Woman of the year nominees

Amy Monk

Debbie Balicki

Sherry Ellison

Man of the Year nominees

Jerry Babbitt

Greg Black

Ron Mayfield

Business of the Year Nominees

Mount Ida Pharmacy

Shangri-La

Chris Elder Auto Sales

Non-profit of the year Nominees

Water and Wood Club (Oden)

Montgomery County Council for Performing Arts

Mount Ida Youth Athletic Association

Now would be a really good time to vote!

