Mineral Springs High School Hornet standout Rickey Walker (#7) has signed a letter of intent to play football for the Louisiana College Wildcats while his teammate Raheem Brown (#9) has also signed a letter of commitment to LC.

The scholarships offered by LC for the two players total $120,000.

During a signing ceremony held Friday afternoon, the two players were surrounded by coaches, school board members and administrators, family and friends.

Like this: Like Loading...