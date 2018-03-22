Two Mineral Springs residences condemned, to be cleaned up

By Louie Graves

News-Leader staff

Two unused Mineral Springs residences have been condemned and will be cleaned up by the city as part of a general “spruce up.”

The residences are at 117 West St., and at 109 North Street Loop. Mayor Bobby Tullis told the MS City Council that the city would try to collect its costs, but the reality is that the town will likely bear the expense. The mayor made his remarks before the council voted unanimously to condemn the properties. Tullis said his hope was that new residences would take the place of the condemned ones.

Present for the regular meeting for March were Aldermen Charles Deloney, Steve Dixon and James Jeanes. Missing was council member Vera Marks out with a health issue. Also present were Mayor Tullis and City Recorder-Treasurer April Nail.

The topic of capping payments for employee insurance was halted until the mayor can alert city employees. There was general agreement among council members who were present that some sort of cap needed to be place on the payments.

The city will continue to maintain the town cemetery, and at the end of the year, will reimburse the city treasury from the cemetery fund. Treasurer Nail explained that if the maintenance was to be paid from the cemetery fund, then the workers needed to be considered cemetery employees. By unanimous vote, the council voted to continue the practice of city maintenance and to be reimbursed at the end of the year.

In one other piece of business, the council voted to keep per-call pay to certified First Responders at $25, and to pay non-certified First Responders $10 per call.

The council heard financial reports from Nail, and from water superintendent Jonathan Holden.

