State’s Civil War sites plan clean-up April 7

Arkansas volunteers will aid in the maintenance and restoration of numerous sites as part of Park Day, the Civil War Trust’s annual hands-on preservation event. On April 7, 2018, thousands of volunteers across the country will participate as Park Day celebrates its largest year ever, with more than 160 historic sites in 32 states and the District of Columbia.

Volunteers interested in participating in Park Day are encouraged to contact the individual sites listed below. Activities are chiefly outdoor jobs that range from raking leaves and collecting trash to painting signs and gardening. Volunteers will receive T-shirts, and some sites will provide lunch or refreshments. A local historian may also be on hand to detail the park’s significance.

Starting times vary at each site. Southwest Arkansas locations include the following:

Historic Washington State Park, Washington, 9 a.m.

Contact: Leita Spears at leita.spears@arkansas.gov

Volunteers will be involved in building or repairing fences, clearing brush, landscaping, planting, and transplanting jonquil bulbs. A discussion will take place covering the care of jonquils and their local significance. Light food and drink will be provided.

Poison Springs Battleground State Park, Chidester, 10 a.m.

Contact: Robert Giles at robert.giles@arkansas.gov

Volunteers will do trail maintenance, clear brush, and remove trash. Water will be provided.

