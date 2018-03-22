Home Breaking News ‘Special angels’ at Nashville Primary School

News-Leader photo/JOHN R. SCHIRMER SCHOOL REMEMBERS “SPECIAL ANGELS.” Nashville Primary School planted a Cleveland pair tree March 9 to remember “special angels who didn’t get to make it to our halls,” kindergarten teacher Karlie Worley said. Families of the “angels” attended, including Allison McCauley, Andy McCauley, Hannah Myers, Alisha Phillips, Anna McCauley, Tugi Myers, Kamryn Myers, Mat Myers, Crystal Johnson, Tonya Stanley, Klair Stanley, Jared Stanley, Brody Moody, Sandy Stanley, Blake Moody and Paula White. A monument was placed in front of the tree, which was purchased with money from a coin drive conducted by kindergartners.

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

Some “special angels” were remembered Friday, March 9, with a special tree planted at Nashville Primary School.

Kindergarten teacher Karlie Worley and nine kindergarten classes gathered on the south side of the building as Robert Nannemann of Sunshine Acres planted a Cleveland pear tree purchased through money collected in a coin drive at the school. The collection was part of primary’s Random Acts of Kindness initiative.

Worley said the tree was planted to remember “special angels who didn’t get a chance to make it to our halls. They still made an impact.”

Part of the money went to purchase the tree and a monument to the “special angels.”

Nannemann discussed the tree as he planted it. He told the children about the environmental benefits of the tree and the way it will enhance the school’s appearance.

The tree and monument “will serve as a permanent memorial for the sweet, precious children who left their imprints in our heart but weren’t able to attend kindergarten,” school officials said.

