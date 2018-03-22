‘Special angels’ at Nashville Primary School

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

Some “special angels” were remembered Friday, March 9, with a special tree planted at Nashville Primary School.

Kindergarten teacher Karlie Worley and nine kindergarten classes gathered on the south side of the building as Robert Nannemann of Sunshine Acres planted a Cleveland pear tree purchased through money collected in a coin drive at the school. The collection was part of primary’s Random Acts of Kindness initiative.

Worley said the tree was planted to remember “special angels who didn’t get a chance to make it to our halls. They still made an impact.”

Part of the money went to purchase the tree and a monument to the “special angels.”

The rest was given to the xxxx to use for

Nannemann discussed the tree as he planted it. He told the children about the environmental benefits of the tree and the way it will enhance the school’s appearance.

The tree and monument “will serve as a permanent memorial for the sweet, precious children who left their imprints in our heart but weren’t able to attend kindergarten,” school officials said.

