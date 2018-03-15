Home Breaking News South Pike County chessman place in tournament Breaking News South Pike County chessman place in tournament By Nashville News Leader - March 15, 2018 35 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter tweet SOUTH PIKE CHESSMEN. South Pike County School District student Dalton Manlove (right) won first place at the Dawson Fourth Grade Chess Tournament held March 5 at Henderson State University. Ross Spradlin (left) won second place in the Dawson Third Grade Tournament Held March 5 at Henderson State University. South Pike County School had six fourth grade students and three third grade students competing in the tournaments.Like this:Like Loading... Related