Songwriter showcase April 14 in Nashville

An event designed to raise funds for the Howard County Relay for Life will also recognize the area’s original songwriters.

The “Nashville Songwriter Showcase” is set for April 14 at the 6th Street Auditorium at 6 p.m. The showcase is being sponsored by Elite Home Health and hosted by local band Download.

“This is a songwriting competition, not a singing competition, so bring your best original material,” said organizer Jason Allmon, who added that all genres of music are welcome.

There will be free entry for contestants and the overall winner will receive $100, three sets of strings and a Boss Loop pedal.

Allmon said there will also be a People’s Choice Award.

There will also be door prizes and local celebrity judges.

Admission will be $1 general admission.

Download will perform a free concert following the competition.

For more information, contact Allmon at (870) 285-1324.

