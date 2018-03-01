Home Breaking News Howard County Relay for Life Fundraiser Breaking News Howard County Relay for Life Fundraiser By Nashville News Leader - March 1, 2018 23 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter tweet The Nashville Junior High School Relay for Life team will be holding a quilt raffle to raise money for the Howard County Relay for Life, which is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. The drawing will be held June 2 during the Howard County Relay for Life at the Howard County Fairgrounds in Nashville and also posted on Facebook. The 70”x70” quilt was pieced together and donated by cancer survivor Tammy Elliott. Tickets are one for $1, six for $5 and 15 for $10. The winner need not be present to win. To purchase tickets, let one of the Relay for Life team members know, stop by NJHS or call the school at 845-3418 and ask for Cassandra Evans or send an email to cassandra.evans@nashvillesd.com. The NJHS FCCLA Relay for Life team includes (from left) Beverly Tedford, Aubrey Basiliere, Jan Rebsamen, Lori Williams, Cassandra Evans, Cristal Perez, Tammy Elliott and Jackie Van Kirk. Not pictured: Christie Hanney. Like this:Like Loading... Related