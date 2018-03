Operation Christmas Child’s semi-annual garage sale will be held Friday, March 9, and Saturday, March 10, at the First Baptist Church Family Activities Building.

The sale will run from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.

Proceeds from the event will be used to purchase items for the OCC shoe boxes, according to organizer Beverly Starr.

