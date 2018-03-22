Obituary: Wayne Reed, 81, of Mt. Carmel

Wayne Reed, 81 of Mt. Carmel, Ark., died Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Texarkana.

He was born April 7, 1936, in Nathan, Ark., the son of the late Clarence and Mamie Greenhaw Reed.

He was a minister at the New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Mineral Springs.

He was preceded in death by three brothers Delbert Ben Reed, Vestal Reed, and Jim L. Reed.

Survivors include: his wife of 62 years, Lavon Parker Reed of Mt. Carmel; two sons, Steve Reed and wife, Ellen, and Kerry Reed and wife, Sandra, all of Mt. Carmel; a sister, Effie Brock of Dierks; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 20, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with Bro. Archie Phillips and Bro. Calvin Parker officiating. Burial followed in Fellowship Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 19, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

