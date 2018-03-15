Obituary: Wanza Lou Bumgarner Lingo of Murfreesboro

Wanza Lou Bumgarner Lingo, of Murfreesboro, Ark., passed away on Tuesday March 6, 2018 in Murfreesboro, Ark. She was born on Jan. 26, 1933 to the late Henry and Ella Smedley Bumgarner.

She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-one years, L.C. Lingo; a son Larry Wayne Lingo; and five brothers, Nevelle, Buddy, Bill, Maurice, and Lindell Bumgarner.

Mrs. Lingo is survived by: her daughter Kay Lingo Cox and husband Larry Joe of Murfreesboro, AR; one son, Scotty Lingo and wife Melissa of Murfreesboro, AR; one daughter-in-law Carol Henderson Lingo of Murfreesboro, AR; one sister, Betty Sue Jensema of Spanaway, Wsh. five grandchildren, Michael Joe Cox, Jeremy Lingo, Sarah Lingo Deal, Taylor Lingo and Jared Lingo all of Murfreesboro; five sisters-in-law, Helen Henderson of Murfreesboro, AR; Mary Lou Lingo of Murfreesboro, AR; Darla Lingo of Maylene, AL; Doris Lingo of Nashville, AR; and Pat Lingo Galveston, TX; eight great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Graveside services were at 11:00 A.M., Friday, March 9, at Murfreesboro Cemetery, with Bro. Jim Henderson officiating. Under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Viewing for the public was Thursday, March 8, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

