Obituary: Vera Lavelle Forbes, 86, of Dierks

Vera Lavelle “Dockie” (Gardner) Forbes, 86, of Dierks, died Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.

She was born June 11, 1931, in Pike City to the late Will and Wilma Head Gardener. She was a business owner and was a member of the Westside Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Mounts, a brother, Tamper Gardner and three sisters, Marie Gilleylen, Eunice Lingo and Lucille Cross.

Survivor include: her husband, Robert Forbes of Dierks, a daughter, Patsy Lites and husband, Steve, of Dierks, also grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Westside Church of Christ in Dierks with Robert Peek and James McRae officiating. Burial followed in Dierks Cemetery under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel in Dierks.

Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

Like this: Like Loading...