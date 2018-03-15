Obituary: Van Earl Dyer, 75, of Bryant

Van Earl Dyer, 75, of Bryant, entered his heavenly home on March 10, 2018 in Little Rock, Ark.

He was born June 13, 1942 in Nashville, Ark., to Lyle and Lue Powell Dyer.

Van grew up in Nashville, Ark., and graduated from Nashville High School in 1960. He attended Henderson State Teacher’s College in Arkadelphia, Ark. from 1960- 1963 where he competed in track and field. He was Sergeant with the Plano City Police from 1963-1968.

Van married Deborah Leah Baldwin on July 5, 1969 in Mt. Ida, Ark. He spent 33 years in law enforcement. He served with the Arkansas State Police beginning in July of 1968 as a highway patrol officer in Montgomery and Pike Counties. He then transferred to Public Information and Educational Services in Little Rock where he was a Trooper/ Sergeant in charge of Arkansas State Police Educational Services. He was instrumental in the passage of the “Arkansas Seat Belt Law.” Upon retirement from Arkansas State Police in June of 1995, he spent 4 years with the Arkansas State Police Association. From 1999 to 2000 he served as Chief of Police in Bryant, Ark. He concluded his professional career at The Criminal Justice Institute with the University of Arkansas as Law Enforcement Liaison Specialist from February 2001- January 2008.

Van was awarded “Outstanding Young Law Enforcement Officer” in 1975 and “Trooper of the Year” in 1976. He was a 32nd degree Mason, active with Special Olympics Arkansas, and numerous other organizations. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Bryant, Ark., and loved his church family dearly.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Bonnie Allred and Dorthea Clark of Texarkana, Ark.; He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Deb; two sons, Jeff (Robin) Dyer of Benton, Ark., and Patrick Dyer of Little Rock, Ark.; 4 grandchildren, Maggie, Drew, Caroline, and Abby Dyer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 15, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Pinecrest Funeral Home in Alexander. Funeral Services will be Friday, March 16, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. also at Pinecrest Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Bryant First Baptist Church, Special Olympics Arkansas or American Diabetes Association.

Like this: Like Loading...