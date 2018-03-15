Obituary: Robert Andrews, 40, of Delight

Robert Andrews, age 40 of Delight, Ark., passed away Sunday, March 4, 2018 in Arcadia, La.

He was born on June 14, 1977 in Galveston, Texas, the son of Karen Marie Culver Andrews and the late Donald Leon Andrews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Leon Andrews, and a daughter, Nevaeh Andrews.

Survivors include: his mother, Karen Andrews of Delight, AR; wife, Amy Andrews and stepson Kylan Howard of Hot Springs, AR; one son, Jaxon Bell of Hope, AR; one daughter, Eran Andrews of Delight, AR; three brothers, Kyle Clark and wife, Kara of Metairie, LA, Todd Clark of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Donnie Bright of Blevins, AR; one sister, Kim Bright of Nashville, AR; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation was 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 7, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 8, at Delight Cemetery with Bro. Verlon Wood officiating, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

