Obituary: Mildred E. Harding, 85, of Center Point

Mildred E. Harding, 85, of Center Point, died Thursday, March 1, 2018 in Dierks.

She was born April 11, 1932, near Center Point to the late Cecil C. Parker and Plumer Seymour Parker. She was a member of the Center Point Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe L. Harding, two brothers, Denzil and Troy Parker; and a sister, Pauline Icenhower.

Survivors include: four children, Dan Harding and wife, Bonnie, of Center Point, Paul Harding and wife, Marsha, of Texarkana, Ark., Dickie Harding and wife, Lynda, of Fouke, and Tim Harding and wife, Cindy, of Center Point; siblings Viola Harding of Center Point, Rose Cheatham of Texarkana, Texas, James Parker of Nashville, Bobby Parker of Dierks, Roger Parker of Dierks, Loy Parker of Lindell, Texas; also, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.

Services were Saturday, March 3, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Nashville Funeral Home with Alan Davis, Calvin Parker and Jerry Holland officiating. Interment followed in Center Point Cemetery. Visitation was at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until service time. Send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on face book.

