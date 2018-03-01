Obituary: Leland Oaks, 67 of Dierks

Leland Oaks, 67, of Dierks, died Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Texarkana, Texas.

He was born June 3, 1950 in Lubbock, Texas., the son of the late John Oaks and Mildred Pennington Jackson.

He was a retired truck driver.

He was preceded in death by his step-father, Eddie Jackson.

Survivors include: his wife, Allie Hile Oaks of Dierks; a son, Darrell Oaks, of Dierks; a daughter, Heather Marksberry of Houston, Texas; a granddaughter, and five brothers and two sisters.

Graveside services were at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, in the Fellowship Cemetery with Calvin Parker officiating. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

Visitation was 5-6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26 at the funeral home in Dierks.

On-line at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

Like this: Like Loading...