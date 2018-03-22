Obituary: LaKesha LaChelle Gentry, 32, of Antoine

LaKesha LaChelle Gentry, 32, of Antoine died March 13, 2018, in Hot Springs.

She was born April 23, 1986, in Nashville, Ark., the daughter of Claude and Marcia Gentry.

She was an RN, and was employed at National Park Hospital in Hot Springs. She was a member of Dodson Street Church of Christ in Nashville.

Survivors include: her parents; two children, Kendrien Piggee and Kaylee Gentry of Okolona; a brother, Derico Whitmore and a sister, Brittany White, both of Okolona.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at the Delight High School Gym with Bro. Juerga Smith and Rev. Richard Dixon officiating. Burial will follow at Harrison Chapel Cemetery in Delight.

Visitation will be 11:00-4:30 Friday, March 23, at Mitchell Funeral Home in Arkadelphia, and 6-7 p.m. Friday at the Delight Church of Christ.

Online at mitchellfuneralservices.com.

Like this: Like Loading...