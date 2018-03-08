Obituary: Jena Lynn Jones, 53, of Nathan

Jena Lynn Jones, 53, of Nathan, Ark, passed away on Monday, March 5, 2018 at the Murfreesboro Nursing Center after a brief illness.

She was born on Sept. 19, 1964 in Nashville, Ark., the daughter of Norma Jean Smith Jones and the late John Wesley Jones.

She was a member of the Chapel Hill Church of Christ and a member of the Nashville High School class of 1983.

She was preceded in death by her father John Wesley Jones; grandparents Charley and Beyrel Smith of Nashville, Ark., and Doyle and Luceille Jones of Nathan, Ark.

Survivors include: her mother, Norma Jean Smith Jones of Nashville, Ark.; one sister Judi Ann Chambers and husband Roger of Nashville, Ark.; two very special nephews that were the light of her life, Dylan Todd Chambers of Nashville, Ark., and Ryne Wesley Chambers of Amarillo, Texas; special aunts and uncles Joe and Marge Smith of Nashville, Betty and Frank Hughes and Eva and Conrad Cox of Nathan, and Patsy and Darrell Lawless of DeQueen.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 8th from 6-8 p.m. at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be Friday March 9th at 2:00 at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville with burial to follow in Academy Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

