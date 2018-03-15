Obituary: Isabelle Drach, 95, of Nashville

Isabelle Drach, 95, of Nashville, formerly of Freeport, N.Y., died Tuesday, March 6, 2018 in Nashville.

She was born March 24, 1922 in Freeport, N.Y., the daughter of the late David Cairns and Elizabeth Verity Pettigrew.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Nashville.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Oliver.

Survivors include a niece, Judy Cassady and husband, Loy, of Nashville.

A memorial service will be arranged at a later date. Arrangements were by Latimer Funeral Home.

