Obituary: Howard Shaw, 83, Nashville

Howard Wayne Shaw, 83 of Nashville, died Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018.

He was born Aug. 18, 1934 in Nashville to the late Jesse Shaw and Florence Shofner Shaw.

He was a member of the Church of Christ. He was a volunteer fireman for more than 22 years and served as fire chief. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mable Barton Shaw; and two brothers, Noble Shaw and Tom Shaw.

Survivors include: his children; Deb Kreul and husband, Price, of Nashville, Mary Shaw of Nashville, and a step-son; Michael Barton and wife, Andrea, of Nashville; also grandchildren.

Visitation was Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, from 10-11 a.m. at Nashville Funeral Home. A private graveside followed with David Williams officiating.

