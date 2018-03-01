Obituary: Henry Lee Stewart, 82, of Ozan

Henry Lee Stewart, 82, of Ozan died Feb. 16, 2018.

He was born Nov. 24, 1935, in Hempstead County, the son of late Edna Booth and Andrew Stewart, Sr.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Williams; two brothers and three sisters.

He was a member of Coulter’s Chapel CME Church.

Survivors include, his wife, Ruth Young Atkins; his children, Alfreda Christopher of Hope, Gwendolyn Wilson of Mineral Springs, Nikita May, and husband, Anthony, of Hot Springs, Brigette Atkins and husband, Keimane, of Dallas, Derrick Atkins of Hope, James K. Atkins, and wife, Marlyn, of Nashville, and Marcus Atkins of Clow; his sisters, Minnie Willis of San Francisco, Calif., Velma Williamson of Clow, Ola Patterson of Tehachipi, Calif., and Mary Graves of Hughes Springs, Texas; his brothers, Lee Dell Stewart of Antioch, Calif., Isaac Stewart of McCaskill, Andrew Stewart, Jr., of Clow, and Levada Booth of Chicago, Ill.

Visitation was 11-5 Friday, Feb. 23 at the funeral home. Funeral services were at 11a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 at Wiley Chapel United Methodist Church. Burial followed at Cummings Cemetery in Clow. Arrangements entrusted to Hicks Funeral Home, Inc.

Like this: Like Loading...