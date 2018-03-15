Obituary: Gale Jene Coleman, 79, of Mishawaka, Ind.

Gale Jenene Coleman, 79, of Mishawaka, IN, passed away 5:40 a.m. Monday, March 12, 2018 at Brookdale of Granger Assisted Living.

Jenene was born on March 22, 1938 in Howard County, Ark., to W. Delmar Sr., and Dessie M. (Taylor) Henderson.

On February 14, 1960 at First Methodist Church Mishawaka, Jenene married Hal C. Coleman, Jr.; Hal preceded Jenene in death on Dec. 9, 2012.

Jenene is survived by a daughter, Angela (Glen) Whitfield of Mishawaka, IN, grandchildren; Heather Coleman of Mishawaka, Scott (Megan) Whitfield of Mishawaka and Taylor Whitfield of Mishawaka, great-grandchildren, Collsin, Aubrii and Isaiah Whitfield, Arabella Fischer; two brothers, Delmar (Sharon) Henderson Jr., of Nashville, Ark., and Edward (Ruby) Henderson of Mineral Springs, Ark.

Jenene was also preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Vickie Lynn Coleman; a sister, Della Buck, and a brother, Bobby Henderson.

Visitation for Jenene will be on Thursday, March 15, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, where funeral services will take place on Friday, March 16, at noon with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka.

