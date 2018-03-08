Obituary: David “Dewey” Compton, 57, of Murfreesboro

David A. “Dewey” Compton, 57, of Murfreesboro, died Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.

He was born May 10, 1960, in Pecos, Texas, the son of the late Donald Reed Compton and Mary Helen Webb Compton.

He was a member of the Murfreesboro First Baptist Church. He was a truck driver and mechanic.

Survivors include: his wife of 36 years, Julie Compton; his son, David Justin Compton, both of Murfreesboro; his daughter, Jordan Annette Compton of Springfield, Mo.; a brother Danny Compton of Murfreesboro; two sisters, Donna Ramsey of Benton and Dianna Staten of Murfreesboro; also grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held by the family, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, March 3, at the home of David and Julie Compton in Murfreesboro.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

