Obituary: Dale L. Tillery, 73, of Booneville

Dale L. Tillery, 73, of Booneville, Ark., died Feb. 26, 2018.

He was born Dec. 23, 1944 in Jessieville, Ark., to the late.

He was a US Army veteran of Vietnam.

He was preceded in death by four sisters, Jeaniece Phelps, Joy Hamilton, Joann Miller, and Angelee Jester

Survivors include: his wife, of 49 years, Julie Tillery of the home, three daughters, Jennifer Summers and husband Mike of Bokoshe, Okla., Savannah Zeiler and husband Victor of Greenwood, Ark., Darcy Tillery of Bokoshe, two sons, Dale A. Tillery and wife Krystal of Ola, Ark., and Keith E. Tillery of Booneville; also grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services were 1 p.m. Friday, March 2, at the Nubbin Ridge Cemetery in Bokoshe, Okla., with Richard McGehee officiating. Arrangements by Mallory-Martin Funeral Home. Visitation was Thursday, 5-7 p.m. at the Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro, Okla.

