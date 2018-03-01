Obituary: Carolyn Stotts, 74, of Texarkana, Texas

Carolyn Stotts, 74, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 at her home.

She was born Oct. 26, 1943, in Washington, Ark. She was a member of the Church of Church.

Survivors include: her husband, Jerry L. Stotts of Texarkana; a son, Jerry ‘Gene’ Stotts and wife, Pam, Texarkana, Ark.; a daughter: Donna Stotts of Texarkana, Texas; a sister, Lucille Cigainero of Texarkana, Ark.; also a grandson.

Funeral services were Thursday at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel in Texarkana with Chris Hooten officiating. Burial followed in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

