Obituary: Billy Ray Davis, 82, of Nashville

Billy Ray Davis age 82 of Nashville, Arkansas passed away on Saturday, March 10, 2018 in Hot Springs, Ark.

He was born on Nov. 11, 1935 in Mineral Springs, Ark., the son of the late Lee and Jessie Fenley Davis.

Mr. Davis was a member of the Shiloh Baptist Church in Mineral Springs. He was a truck driver, a farmer, and had his own roping arena where they would have a roping every weekend.

He was preceded in death by one daughter Deborah Davis Glenn; two sisters, Helen Ashley and Hazel Tabler; as well as two brothers, Lloyd Davis and Dave Davis.

Survivors include: his wife, Janice Davis of Nashville, Ark.; one step-son Shaun Sides and wife, Laura of Murfreesboro, Ark.; two granddaughters Stacey Keys of Nashville, Ark. and Stephanie Glenn of Nashville, Ark.; and one great-granddaughter, Jaycee Keys of Nashville, Ark.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 14, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with Wynn Skelton officiating. Burial to follow in Restland Memorial Park under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Visitation was 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 13, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

