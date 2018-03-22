Obituary: Arnold Bowen, 90, of Murfreesboro

Arnold Bowen, 90, of Murfreesboro, died Friday, March 16, 2018, in Texarkana.

He was born Nov. 8, 1927 in Delight, the son of the late John Fred and Lucille Irene Stuart Bowen.

He was a member of the First Christian Church in Nashville, and served in the United States Army and the United States Coast Guard.

He was preceded in death by two sons, William Bowen and Glenn Bowen; four brothers Bill Bowen, Landrum Bowen, Joe Bowen, and Dick Bowen; three sisters, Fredirene Sexton, Connie Bateman, and Carolyn Ramsey.

Survivors include: two daughters, Linda Nelson and husband, Wayne, of Hooks, Texas, and Lisa Browne and husband, Jeff, of Harrison, Ind.; also grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 18, at Bowen Community Church, with Benny Blount officiating. Burial followed in Bowen Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

