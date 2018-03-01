Obituary: Anita Pearl Marshall Clark, 91, of Nashville

Anita Pearl Marshall Clark, 91, of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Nashville.

She was born on May 14, 1926, in Parsons, Kan., the daughter of the late John Marshall and Ollie B. Marshall Hawthorne.

She was a member of Sunset Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Floyd W. Clark Sr.; her son, Floyd W. Clark Jr., and her brother, Harry Broadwell, Sr.

Survivors include: her daughters, Phyllis Honea and husband, Howard; Carol Ann Bowman and husband, Johnny; and her daughter-in-law, Coleen Clark, all of Nashville. Her grandchildren: DiAnne Honea of DeKalb, Texas, Dana and Neo Mancilla of Nashville, Trey and Carmen Clark of El Dorado, Leah and Bubba Colley of Texarkana, Lauren and Warren McCullough of Little Rock, Braden Bowman, Austin Bowman, and Annabelle Bowman. Her great-grandchildren: Dillon Honea, Mia and Alex Mendiola, Nic and Jonathon Garcia, Malia Mancilla; Brett, Zoe, and Gabby Lovelis, B.J. Colley; Ava, Isabel, Sophia, and Will Clark, as well as a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends

Visitation was on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, from 2-3 p.m. at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside services were held Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at 4 p.m. at Delight Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

