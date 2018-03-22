Obituaries: Morris William Riley, 80, of Murfreesboro

Morris William Riley, 80, of Murfreesboro, passed away Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the VA Hospital in Little Rock.

He was born July 6, 1937, in Murfreesboro, the son of Jeff and Maye (Hawkins) Riley.

Morris was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, friend and neighbor. He was a member of the Baptist church. He lived an extraordinary life, after serving in the US Air Force for eight years. He was a self employed businessman and served as a volunteer fireman for the Nashville Fire Department. He had a special love for hunting and fishing.

He was proceeded in death by his father and mother; a brother, James Truman Riley; a sister-in-law, Maxine Riley; a step-daughter, Christine Hudson; and a brother-in-law, Richard Musgrave.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Gladys Marcie Riley; two sons, Jeff David Riley (Chelly), and Charles Randall Riley; one daughter, Diane Riley; two grandsons, Levi Riley and Chantz Riley; two sisters, Clarene Musgrave of Nashville and Rita Arnold (James) also of Nashville. Step-children, Jeff of Wisconsin, Brian (Jo Dell) of Baton Rouge; Shawn (Lana) of Orlando and numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends and a special friend, Tom Jones.

Graveside services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at the Murfreesboro Cemetery, with Bro. Verlin Woods officiating.

