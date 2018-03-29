Obituaries: Michael Garrett Jones, 20, of Nashville

Michael Garrett Jones, age 20, of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Saturday, March 24, 2018. He was born on Dec. 19, 1997 in De Queen, Ark., the son of Mark and Janice McCoy Jones.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, CC Jones.

Survivors include: his fiancé, Khylla Hill and baby girl on the way, Ellington Rose Jones; his parents, his paternal grandmother, Linda Jones; his maternal grandparents, Mike and Sue McCoy; his brother, Mark Jones and wife Kaylee; his sister, Kathleen Rosenbaum and husband Trey; two nephews, Jayson Jones and Karson Rosenbaum, and a future niece or nephew Rosenbaum, as well as more friends and family than can be listed here.

Visitation was Monday, March 26, 2018 from 6-8 p.m. at Ridgeway Baptist Church.

Funeral services were Tuesday March 27, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Ridgeway Baptist Church in Nashville with Bro. Alan Cook and Bro. Larry Sherman officiating. Burial followed in Saratoga Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

