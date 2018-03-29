Obituaries: Leonard R. McClane, Jr., of Nashville

Leonard R. McClane, Jr., of Nashville, died Monday, March 26, 2018, in Texarkana, Texas. He was born July 11, 1949, in French Camp, Calif., the son of the late Leonard R. McClane, Sr., and Mary Marie Cox McClane.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

Survivors include: his wife, Emily Free McClane of Nashville; two daughters, Angelia Avalos and husband Allen Wright of Nashville, and Natasha Rabinowitz and husband Adam of Tifton, Ga.; a brother, Douglas McClane of Nashville, and a sister, Louise Tolleson of Kirby; also grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 29, at the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel in Nashville.

