Obituaries: Kenny Joe Flemens, 63, of Eureka Springs

Kenny Joe Flemens, age 63, a resident of Eureka Springs, Ark., went to be with the Lord, Monday, March 19, 2018, at 10:36 p.m. in Springdale, Ark.

Kenny was born on Nov. 4, 1954, in Watseka, Ill. Kenny graduated high school in Nashville, Ark. In October 1974, he went to boot camp at the Naval Training Center in San Diego, Calif., beginning his 20 year service in the U.S. Navy. Kenny traveled the world, loved sports, road trips, nature, and socializing. The greatest thing his loved ones will miss is his outgoing, funny, positive, thoughtful and reliable friendship.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Flemens and Edwina Goss Floyd.

Kenny is survived by one son, Kevin Flemens of San Diego, Calif.; one daughter, Rachel Flemens of Eureka Springs; one brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Cathy Flemens of Leesburg, Ohio; two grandchildren, Kevin and Gloriann Flemens, both of San Diego; cousins, Rhonda Mullen and Sandra Halter as well as a number of other cousins, nieces and other relatives.

Funeral services for Kenny Joe Flemens were at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 24, 2018 in the Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel in De Queen with Bro. Don Embry officiating. Burial will be in the Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego.

