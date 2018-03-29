Obituaries: Jimmy Loyd Gross, 70, of Texarkana, Ark.

Jimmy Loyd Gross, 70, of Texarkana, Ark., formerly of Nashville, died Monday, March 19, 2018, in The Little Rock Heart Hospital.

He was born May 3, 1947 in Texarkana, Texas. He was a financial advisor, cattleman, and a member of Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church.

Survivors include: his wife Renda; daughter Julie Aultman and husband Todd; son Jason Gross and wife Meredith; a sister, Sharon Andrews, two brothers, Jerry and Johnny Gross; also grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Friday, March 23, 2018 at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Rev. Bill Taylor and Rev. Patrick Evans officiating. A memorial service followed at Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church in Texarkana.

