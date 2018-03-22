Newest Eagle Scout

Nashville Boy Scout Troop 61 and the sponsoring organization, First United Methodist Church, have announced that Joshua Whitlow, 18, has been awarded the rank of Eagle Scout.

The traditional ceremony will be Saturday, April 7 at 2 p.m. at Cross Point Cowboy Church.

The honoree began his scouting experience in 2007 as a Cub Scout. Whitlow earned a total of 34 merit badges en route to his Eagle achievement. His Eagle project was to make a concrete pad around a historic picnic table at the Nashville City Park.

