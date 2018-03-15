Nashville’s spring cleanup April 13-23

Nashville’s annual neighborhood cleanup is a month away.

Cleanup dates will be Friday, April 13 through Monday, April 23.

Residents may put debris at roadside and call city hall, 845-7400, for pickup, or take refuse to dumpsters which will be placed at fire stations on North Washington Street and at Toland Heights; the intersection of Collins Road and Hwy. 27 Bypass; and at the old Childress School building in South Nashville.

City spokespersons asked that no paints or solvents be put into the bins.

