Nashville picks 2018-2019 cheer squads

NJHS CHEERLEADERS. Nashville Junior High cheerleaders for 2018-19 were selected in tryouts March 8 at the Scrapper Dome. They include (front row) Lexie Cavanagh, Alizea Hutchinson, Katie Cochran, Brittan Ray and Avery Hood; (second row) Makenzie Graham, Katie Barnes, Lamia Madora, Anna Claire Gunter and Anna Kate Sartin; (back row) Abbie Clay, Addie Moorer, Nancy Worthington, Macy McCammack, Abby Furr and Reese Worthington.NHS CHEERLEADERS. Nashville High School cheerleaders for 2018-19 were selected March 8 in tryouts at the Scrapper Dome. They include (front row) seniors Steyanna Bailey, Julianne Futrell, Hannah Faulkner and Cecily Sweeden; (second row) juniors Kimberly Perez, Ebony Jefferson, Macie Goff and Addy Harmon; (back row) sophomores Aly Dixon, Braven Warren, Amber Ross, Lindsey Aylett, Caroline Kesterson, Raegan Porter and Zoe Upton.