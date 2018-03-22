More trophies for local strongman

Local weight-lifter Chad Tucker, 22, continues to climb the ranks of his chosen sport after bringing home three first-place trophies from the Texas State meet in Mount Pleasant, Texas Saturday, March 10.

Tucker placed first in Power Sport, Power Press and Power Lift. His lift totals included: Curl – 110.23 lbs, Power Cling – 225.97 lbs, Bench Press – 253.53 lbs, Squat – 407.85 lbs and Dead Lift – 485.01 lbs.

Tucker’s lifts broke his own national records in squat, bench press and power cling. Tucker said he was without his new training partner and coach Bill “Grizz” Taylor at the Texas meet due to illness. Tucker is now training for the American Cup meet to be held in August.

