Mine Creek Revelations by Louie Graves: Double Double DST

I DON’T KNOW MUCH about art, but I know what I like. That’s paraphrasing somebody famous, isn’t it?

One artist whose work is not exactly at the top of my list is Pablo Picasso. Just too strange for my taste, and I’ll be the first to admit that my taste might be just a teeeny bit strange in itself.

But a lot of people really like Picasso. Really, really like him.

They like him so much that Picasso is the most stolen artist of all time, according to an outfit called the Art Loss Register.

A total of 1,147 of Picasso’s paintings have been stolen at least once. Many of them never recovered.

WHAT TIME IS IT? It will take my body about a week to adjust to Daylight Saving Time. At least I wasn’t an hour late for church, Sunday morning.

My new buggy adjusts its own clock and I have no earthly idea how it knows. This smarty pants truck even adjusts the time when it crosses from from one time zone to another.

I’ve had a ‘atomic’ clock in my living room for about 10-12 years.

This clock not only gives me the time, it tells temperature in the room. There are some adjustment thingys on the back side of the clock for each time zone.

In the past, it adjusted itself for DST.

For some reason Sunday, the clock did not update. I kept thinking that it would finally adjust. After 12 hours without action I decided it was time to try something else.

Let’s just reboot like a computer. Took the batteries out and put them back in. In the right order, I might add.

It did not help. Now I can’t even get the hours or minutes right, and therefore I don’t know which time zone it is set for.

New batteries didn’t make a difference.

I gave the clock a good cussing and thought seriously about putting it in the trash. Sure am sorry I threw away the instructions.

Too many times, however, I’ve done something rash only to find out later that it was simple HUMAN ERROR. In other words, the clock is probably doing everything right. It’s just stooopid ole Louie that’s messing up.

Well, I am determined not to mess up on the important things, like getting to church early enough to claim my usual seat in the back corner.

And since I cannot remember whether I am now an hour forward or an hour back, I do many of the real important things at both (spring forward and fall back) times.

Lunch, for example. Normally I try to eat at noon, but since I’m not really sure whether the correct time is 11 a.m. or 1 p.m., I eat at both times. Same for breakfast — 6:30 and 8:30. Evening meal 6:30 and 8:30.

It does not help my waistline that I have my midnight snack at 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.

And my afternoon nibble at 2 and 4. Burp.

This has REALLY complicated my Tuesday night visit to Starz Family Restaurant for “All the Fish You Can Eat! nite.” But that’s another story and I’m sure you wouldn’t be interested.

LOOK UP! Sometime between March 29 and April 9, a Chinese space satellite will fall to earth.

It has a stoopid foreign-sounding name — ‘Tiangong-1’ — and it was launched in September of 2011.

Then, in the spring of 2016 it began ignoring commands. Probably because no one, not even space satellites, can understand Chinese real good.

So the dang thing has been steadily falling back to earth. Scientists are tracking it and trying to figger out where it will crash.

I know where. It will fall forcefully on the M&Ms Peanut factory. Just my luck.

HEARD FROM. Another ‘old’ baseball fan remembers the Hope Legionnaires. John Ross, the squire of East McCaskill, says that a number of athletic guys from Blevins played for El Dorado baseball teams.

I’m delighted that some members of the Nashville Cubs, or their family members, will be present for the re-dedication of Wilson Park later this month.

THINGS I LEARNED from opening email. A raisin dropped in a glass of fresh champagne will bounce up and down continuously from the bottom of the glass to the top. (NOTE: What a waste of a perfectly good raisin.)

WORD GAMES. The twins: Hem and Haw. World class procrastinators. Their last name is Around.

HE SAID: “We’re born alone, we live alone, we die alone. Only through our love and friendship can we create the illusion for the moment that we’re not alone.” Orson Welles, actor

SHE SAID: “I truly believe that everything that we do and everyone that we meet is put in our path for a purpose. There are no accidents; we’re all teachers – if we’re willing to pay attention to the lessons we learn, trust our positive instincts and not be afraid to take risks or wait for some miracle to come knocking at our door.” Marla Gibbs, actress and writer

SWEET DREAMS, Baby

