Celebrating the 90th birthday of Chief Pastor Willie M. Benson, Jr., will take place on Sunday, March 4.

The event will take place from 11-3 at the Free Christian Zion Church of Christ, located at 1402 S. Mill St., Nashville. There will be worship, songs and food.

The invitation to the public was made by Shirley Cheatham, secretary of the church.

Rev. Benson’s father, the late Rev. Willie Benson, Sr., founded the church.

