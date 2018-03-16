Lake Greeson level slowly dropping, some campsites now open

After almost three weeks of flooding and constant use of quick-release valves on Narrow Dam, Lake Greeson’s water level is finally receding, according to US Army Corps of Engineers.

The Corps issued a report of campsite availability for Spring Break:

– Kirby Landing East Loop is now OPEN.

– Weston Point is nearly FULL. Very limited availability.

– Kirby Landing West loop remains CLOSED until further notice.

– New Cowhide upper road is now OPEN to camping; the lower road sites will remain CLOSED until lake levels drop to normal.

– Old Cowhide remains CLOSED until further notice.

– Jim Wylie campground is OPEN to camping.

– Dam Area campground has 8 electrical sites available as of 3/16/18.

– Parker Creek, Self Creek, Arrowhead, and Star of the West remain CLOSED.

– Cowhide Cove and Dam Area (SWAHA) boat ramps are the only ramps open as of March 16.

